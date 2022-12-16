Ghanaians deserve an apology from NDC, Mahama on 2020 election petition – Gary Nimako

John Mahama and Gary Nimako

Director of Legal Affairs for the New Patriotic Party, Gary Nimako, has called on former president John Dramani Mahama to, as a matter of urgency, render an apology to Ghanaians on the 2020 election petition.

The outspoken lawyer asserts that the former presidential candidate for the NDC’s 2020 general election wasted state resources on an election petition without facts.



Gary Nimako added that Mahama and the NDC caucus knew they had no evidence but accused the court of being biased against them during the election petition.



“Post-election case, there have been comments here and there that the judges have been biased against them. When, indeed, you know from day one that you have no evidence at all.



“With this revelation having come out to the public domain, I think Ghanaians deserve an apology from the NDC. Especially from former President Mahama to apologise to Ghanaians and the court because if they knew from day one that in fact, they had no evidence at all…Yet they managed to go to court with the hope that they could get Jean Mensa to mount the witness box and cross-examine her.



“They really misled Ghanaians and their supporters, and the way they treated the court. They have to eat the humble pie and apologise,” he told Ernest Kojo Manu on Joy FM’s Top Story on Wednesday.



Lawyer Nimako’s demand follows a leaked tape in which the general secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, revealed that the party did not have enough evidence to contest the 2020 general election results.

In the said tape, Asiedu Nketiah is heard telling party supporters why the director of IT failed to electronically compile the documentation the party required to challenge the results of the presidential election.



The NDC filed an election petition after the 2020 general election accusing the Electoral Commission of stealing the election results for the NPP.



They alleged that NPP won the polls through vote padding, arithmetic and computational errors.



However, the Supreme Court gave the final verdict in favour of President Akufo-Addo and ruled that the NDC had no basis for the petition.



