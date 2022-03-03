Ghanaians developing hatred for the NPP government - Jennifer Queen explains

Jennifer Queen

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen is of the view that the love Ghanaians have for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reduced drastically due to the lies and propaganda by the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).

There have been varying views by a section of Ghanaians on government policies especially the introduction of the controversial E-Levy.



Jennifer Queen believes that Ghanaians are gradually buying into the propaganda and lies by the members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking on Wontumi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Jennifer Queen emphasized that “Some NPP members especially government appointees are failing to propagate news of good policies of the NPP’s government and Nana Addo to Ghanaians”.

“Now just look at how the NDC members especially the leadership of the party is spreading lies and propaganda on government policies especially the E-levy. So sometimes I asked myself, where are the government appointees?” Jennifer Queen quizzed



“Go to Central Market, Makola market and others and see how Ghanaians have developed a hatred for NPP and government. Their hatred is not because the government has failed but they are gradually buying the propaganda and lies of NDC”. She lamented



Jennifer Queen added that “It is time government appointees, party communicators and party members go to the grounds and explain government policies to Ghanaians especially market women to counter NDC lies and propaganda”