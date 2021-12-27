Ghanaians did not vote for you to become selfish and self-centered - Bishop Mensah

General Overseer of the Full Gospel Church, Bishop Samuel N. Mensah

General Overseer of the Full Gospel Church Bishop Samuel N. Mensah has said it was about time our national, religious, and opinion leaders addressed issues without any partisan colourisation.

The man of God noted that it was time for us to speak truth to power and have the interest of the nation at heart.



He indicated that the development of the nation must be paramount.



Touching on the chaos that erupted in parliament last week, he stated that the MPs failed to be honourable as expected.



Bishop Mensah described the behaviour as unfortunate, adding, this was not what Ghanaians voted for.



He said Ghanaians voted for leaders who would be patriotic, and committed to Ghana and not for them to become partisan in their way of doing things.



In his view, we have a generation of politicians who are entrenched in their way of thinking and have become so partisan in the way they look at things.

This he said has made them selfish and self-centered.



He stressed that we voted for men who will think about the general wellbeing of Ghanaians.



Touching on the E-Levy controversies, he said God has blessed Ghana with gold, manganese, cocoa, and other mineral resources yet we couldn’t mobilise and utilise them for the development of Ghana.



For this reason, he is questioning why we think the E-Levy could help transform the lives of the people and help the nation develop as the government has suggested.



To him, the debate should be about the effective use of our resources and not the mobilisation of the revenue.