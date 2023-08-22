Ghanaians didn't understand Boakye Agyarko's explanation on $500m 'Take or Pay' Ameri Deal – Kennedy Agyapong

MP and flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has expressed shock at Ghanaians for misunderstanding Boakye Agyarko's revelation concerning the 'take or pay' agreement in the energy sector.

According to him, the former Minister of Energy attempted to explain the crisis in the sector as well as give reasons on why there is high cost of energy in the country, but his revelation was ignored for the Cecilia Dapaah $1million theft issue.



The former minister, Boakye Agyarko, whose tenure as the Ministry of Energy came to a halt in 2018 as a result of the controversial Ameri Power Plant deal, finally opened up on what happened.



He explained that one of the core mandates entrusted to him when he was appointed energy minister was to look into the Ameri Deal.



But he added that President Akufo-Addo had also formed a committee, headed by attorneys Addison and Vicky Bright, to look into the same Ameri Contract and offer recommendations.

Touching on the controversial issue that sparked several conversations in mainstream media and social media about 5 years ago, the former energy minister disclosed that his dismissal was orchestrated by people who were not pleased with the work of the Addison-led Committee.



Speaking on the issue, Kennedy Agyapong underscored that the complexity of the 'Take or Pay' agreement has contributed to the escalation of electricity prices in the country.



He revealed that Boakye Agyarko, in his capacity as the Minister of Energy, attempted to unveil the intricacies of the arrangement but was met with limited understanding from the public. Unfortunately, this situation led to Agyarko's resignation, driven by mounting pressure.



“Another issue is that ‘Take or Pay’ agreement that was signed is the cause of the high cost of electricity, we have to review it. Unfortunately, Boakye Agyarko made an attempt, but Ghanaians didn’t understand him, and he resigned. In fact, there was pressure on him to resign,” he said.

The MP emphasised the significance of Boakye Agyarko's disclosure about the energy sector, comparing it to the attention garnered by Cecilia Dapaah's involvement in some stolen $1 million from her house.



Agyapong urged Ghanaians to prioritise national interests, as the $500 million discussed by Agyarko warranted more attention because of its broader economic impact.



“Do you know something, Lord forgives Ghana. Boakye Agyarko make the revelation in this country, and you took it lightly because of Cecilia Dapaah’s $1million. Can you compare $1 million to $500 million that Boakye Agyarko was taking about.



“Because all the noise you are making on the Cecilia Dapaah’s $1million, it is wrong but $1million and $500 million, Ghana first. I don’t care who. So long us we are able to let the whites get money at the expense of this poor country, Ghana first,” he added.

