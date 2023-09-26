Ghanaians don’t appreciate anything we do for them – Joe Wise

Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu

Just a few days ago, the youth of Ghana rocked the whole country with a three-day protest themed #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

The protest which was organised by a team calling itself Democracy Hub aimed at addressing the ills and unfair treatment the government is meting out to the Ghanaian populace.



The Ghanaian youth who protested on the streets and on social media highlighted the insane way the prices of basic goods and services have skyrocketed under the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party.



However, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has lamented how ungrateful Ghanaians are despite the hard work the leaders put into satisfying their needs.



According to the politician, Ghanaians have a way of shirking their part of the responsibility to maintain and protect anything done for them by their leaders.



“The people we work for don’t appreciate anything we do. The people we represent are often as irresponsible as anybody.

"You struggle, borrow to build a road designed to last thirty years, everything that we must not do on the road, we will do it and the lifespan will be sharply reduced and we turn around to blame all the contractors, all the engineers and the politicians,” Joe Wise said.



The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament further stated that these actions of Ghanaians make it very frustrating to lead them.



“It is frustrating to lead in Ghana because every rule will be disrespected. You are bad if you insist that the rule be respected. Sometimes, I just give up. If you insist, they will move a little, and they return.



"If you want to have the law respected permanently, you have to have probably thousands of policemen all the time. The economy cannot support that,” Joe Wise said.



“I find it frustrating. It’s not that it is not possible to get people not to do it but the amount of force and resources that we require to get the people to respect the rules all the time may be beyond our means,” he added on this week’s episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Daniel Oduro.

