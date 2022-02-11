Ghanaians don’t feel government has handled the economy well – Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah, Chief Executive Officer of the African Energy Consortium

The Chief Executive Officer of the African Energy Consortium, Kwame Jantuah, has indicated that the people of Ghana have trust issues when it comes to how revenues to be generated from the yet-to-be approved E-levy will be utilized.

Mr Jantuah, a private legal practitioner, said Ghanaians do not believe that the economy has been handled well by the current government hence the rejection of the E-levy.



"There is a question of trust. Ghanaians want to know if they can trust the government to account to them on the use of the e-levy money," he said on the New Day show on TV3 Friday, February 11.



He added, "Do the people feel the government has handled the economy well? From a look of things, it doesn't look so."



He was contributing to a discussion on the Yentua demonstration organized against the proposed E-levy on Thursday, February 10.



During the demonstration, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, served notice that the Electronic Transfer Levy will be scrapped within the first 100 days of its government if it is passed by the current administration.

He said that was a pledge he was making on behalf of his party in the unlikely situation the Eighth Parliament passes the bill.



These same sentiments were expressed by Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Sam Nartey George.



"Well, I am glad my General Secretary has said it. People have been asking, and you are hearing it today," he told Media General's Johnnie Hughes at Obra Spot, the converging point of the Yentua Demo.



"We have made a pledge to the Ghanaian people [that] when the NDC comes into power, in the first 100 days, we will abolish it because it is a nuisance tax."