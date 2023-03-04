3
Menu
News

Ghanaians don’t learn that is why our politicians are misbehaving – Kwaku Annan

Kwaku Annan Broadcaster Kwaku Annan

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: kingdomfmnews.com

Kwaku Annan, a well-known Ghanaian political analyst, recently joined host Fiifi Pratt on the Afro Joint Show to share his insights on the state of politics in Ghana today.

During the interview, Annan emphasized the importance of understanding the political dynamics of the region and the need for citizens to be informed and actively engaged in the political process.

Annan also called out Ghanaian politicians, stating that they are able to behave recklessly because the citizens of Ghana are not sufficiently informed and do not hold them accountable for their actions. This highlights the crucial role that education and civic engagement play in shaping the political landscape of any nation.

Source: kingdomfmnews.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat