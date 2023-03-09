Ghanaians don’t need ‘dumsor-backward Mahama’ again – Eric Okyei Baffour

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Government communications team member, Eric Okyei Baffour has lashed out at former President John Dramani Mahama, saying he lacks the capacity to become President of Ghana again.

He urged Ghanaians to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 potential presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 election.



Eric Okyei Baffour accused the former President of leaving the economy in tatters during his tenure.



“Worst of it all, Ghanaians were made to endure a painful life of Dumsor for over four years. A precarious situation the country did not witness even in the dark days of military regimes.“This was the life of the Ghanaians under President Mahama. How were jobs going to be created or saved? Even Mahama’s solution to dumsor was merely an opportunity for his transaction agents to make more money," he said.



According to him, the NDC cannot be trusted with the country’s resources and future.



Mr. Mahama launching his presidential campaign on March 2, 2023, at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho in the Volta Region, slammed the Akufo-Addo-led government for being clueless in managing the economy.

"The path to the Presidency can not be realized through fabrications, misrepresentations and outright lies, because the Ghanaian people will never accept that as a way to office in the country," Eric Okyei Baffour told Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



He advised former President Mahama to bear in mind that Ghanaians were not forgetful as he assumed and that they remember the hardship he took them through during his tenure.



He noted that former President Mahama was not new to the presidency and the electorate, therefore, he should render accounts of the 8 years that he was at the helm of affairs.



He challenged him to tell Ghanaians what he did wrong for the voters to reject him with such massive vote difference.



Eric Okyei Baffour claimed the former president would be unable to change the situation if given a second chance to lead the nation.

"The data demonstrate that he lacks the ability to run this economy as smoothly as he says. When he had the potential to be President, he never helped the economy expand even a fraction. He is not allowed to discuss the economy or the exodus of citizens from this nation. Now that he wants to return, we must inform him that we kicked him out and that his performance disqualifies him," Eric Okyei said.



He claimed that the former President had never handled an economy during a challenging period.



Eric Okyei Baffour said NPP had laid the foundation for the development and progress of the country in the first term and the second term would be used to erect the house of prosperity and progress.