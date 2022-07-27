1
Ghanaians frustrated over ongoing Ghana Card registration

Ghana Card121212 Ghana card

Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Thousands of Ghanaians have gathered at the El-Wak sports stadium to participate in the ongoing Ghana card registrations.

This comes after the Ministry of Communications and the National Identification Authority, NIA announced a deadline date for the acquisition of the card.

GBC visited the El- Wak Sports stadium and had an interaction with some frustrated Ghanaians over the Ghana card issue.

According to them, the organizers have failed to plan well for the acquisition of the cards.

They bemoaned the woefully inadequate machines and logistics to ensure the smooth operation of the process. They blamed officials for wasting their time.

