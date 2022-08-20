Ghanaians grateful for your contribution to development – Akufo-Addo to Methodist Church

Akufo-Addo with leadership of the Church

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the contribution of the Methodist Church to education, healthcare, social welfare and the financial development of Ghana will continue to merit the unalloyed gratitude of Ghanaians.

He noted that the collaboration of the State and Church, in mutual respect and in the promotion of religious liberty, in both colonial and post-colonial times, has been an essential feature of Ghanaian governance, which has inured very much to the benefit of the Ghanaian people.



The President said these on Thursday, 18th August 2022, when he delivered an address at the opening of the 12th Biennial and 50th Golden Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana.

The commemoration of 50 years of independence from the British Church, Nana Akufo-Addo stated, is obviously a worthwhile celebration, especially as it acknowledges that the influence and growth of the Church have increased exponentially, and enabled Ghanaian Methodism to make its own distinctive contribution to the worldwide Methodist movement.