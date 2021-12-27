Ghanaians hail IGP for speaking against congestion in prison cells

Ghanaians shower praise on IGP

IGP is not happy about congestion in police cells



Congestion is a systemic issue that needs to be addressed, IGP



Ghana's Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akufoo Dampare, has expressed his displeasure over a decongested cell that had over 25 suspects packed in a small space.



Dr Dampare in his day-to-day rounds this festive season was captured questioning police authorities at an undisclosed Police Station on why they have overpacked suspects in the cells.



According to the IGP, it is inhumane to accommodate a total of 25 persons in a small space that leaves them "breathless" and uncomfortable.

His actions and concern for the suspects have attracted praise from Ghanaians who states that Dr Damapare cares about the right of all including suspected criminals who usually have their rights infringed upon while in custody.



Mr Miles on Twitter who is impressed with Dr Dampare's style of leadership wrote that he is fit to be President of Ghana.



"This is the kind of people we need in this country is it possible for him to stand for president after serving his term in office?" he quizzed.



Samuel Anagbo added: "It always takes one who is mad enough to change the status quo, to alter the course of history. The ones before were just part of a failed system... we all have to help him fight so that the system does not win."



A third, MP Kwarteng had this to say: "Owning up to issues is the best way to tackle the numerous challenges we have in Ghana. It's systemic problem so officers should be frank to the IGP. Perhaps, he may not be cognizant of the situation of all police cells throughout the country. His efforts are commendable."

GhanaWeb brings you interaction between the IGP and the officer in charge:



Dr Dampare: "How many people are in the cell?"



Officer: "25"



Dr Dampare: "How big is that place for 25 people? Imagine you are one of the 25, will you be comfortable? Is the place congested?



Officer: "No sir"

Dr Dampare: "It is not congested so, I should put you there for two days."



Dr Dampare: "We didn't come to talk about your place as if the problem is you. we have noticed a systemic issue and we want to address it, so, be frank with us and stop that bold police mentality of defensiveness, it is not going to help anyone.



"You put 25 people in that space and at times they get to 30 or 40, and they are breathless. what we want to say is that irrespective of whoever is involved, he is a suspect, he can be a criminal, he can be a convict [but] the humanity of that person is like ours and we cannot take the dignity of it out.



"You have to be very humanistic because it can happen to anyone of us, so, we need to push the agenda in ensuring that this cell transformation also takes place..."



Below are some reactions from the public:













