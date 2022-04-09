Ghanaians have a lot of confidence faith in Dr Bawumia - Okoe-Boye

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye has revealed that Ghanaians have faith and confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia hence the reason they want to hear from him at the time the country is facing economic challenges.



According to him, this development makes him happy as it is a very good sign for leader and a politician.



“I am happy that in this country there is so much faith in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia such that when there are challenges in the economy, the average man on the street says that he wants to hear from him. That is an indication that there is a lot of confidence in him.

“Hours before he spoke the whole Ghana, when you go on social media and everybody wanted to listen to him. That is a very good sign for a leader and a politician,” 3news.com quoted the former lawmaker.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia broke his long silence on Ghana’s economy on Thursday, April 7 2022 at the at National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) National Conference.



Speaking at the event, he acknowledged the economic hardship currently being experienced in Ghana.



“From the man on the streets to the business mogul, the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the shelter we seek or have, to the benevolence we extend to friends and family, the health of the economy is what we feel in our pockets. I acknowledge that times are hard. This is the reality irrespective of the cause,” he said.



He however attributed the hardship to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Russia-Ukirane war.

“The increase in commodity prices has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia and Ukraine together account for 30 per cent of the global wheat export. The longer the conflict the greater will be the disruptions to global food supply. The conflict is also likely to slow global growth.



“According to the AfDB the price of wheat has shot up by 62 per cent since the war begun. The price of fertilizer is up by 300 per cent, the price of maize is up by 36 per cent since the war begin. Here in Ghana 60 per cent of our total imports of iron ore and steel are from Ukraine,” he said “Russia accounts for some 30 per cent of Ghana’s imported grains, 50 per cent of flour and 39 per cent of fertilizer. So, we are directly affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. Unfortunately, we do not know when it will be over.”



He also added that “The global increase in fuel prices is causing hardship.”