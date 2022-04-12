0
Ghanaians have had to pay GHC656,200 for illegal Cocobod allowances - Ablakwa alleges

New Okudzeto Ablakwa .jpeg Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged that some illegal allowances have been paid to members of the Ghana COCOBOD Board of Directors.

According to the National Democratic Congress MP, the board of directors for the 2019 fiscal year received a combined sum of GH¢656,200.00 for allowances such as Board of Directors Fees, Sitting Allowances, Inconvenience Allowances and Overnight Allowances.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Ablakwa added that the payments were described by the Auditor General as illegal and lacked the approval of the finance minister as required by law.

“Take the Ghana Cocoa Board which somehow managed to make massive losses of GH¢320.6million in the 2019 financial year; strangely, its Board of Directors have decided to pay themselves: Board of Directors Fees, Sitting Allowances, Inconvenience Allowances and Overnight Allowances.

“Why should it ever be an inconvenience to be called to serve your country? Should that not be the greatest honour? In any case, who put a gun to anybody’s head to accept an appointment to the Ghana Cocoa Board? Also, what animal is Overnight Allowance?” Mr Ablakwa further noted.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
