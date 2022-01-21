Ghanaians have lost confidence in Milo and his team - Ministry tells GFA

Milovan Rajevac, coach of Black Stars

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has told the Ghana Football Association to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars technical team.

In a January 22, 2022 statement signed by Minister Mustapha Ussif, the meeting between his Ministry and the GFA was one that witnessed "frank and forward-looking discussions."



The Ministry emphasized the disappointment of Ghanaians with the last outing of the team and the need to take immediate remedial steps to reset the focus of the team for upcoming engagements.



"The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity if the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success.



"The Ministry, therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars' technical team, led by head coach, Milovan Rajevac," the statement added.

The Black Stars exited the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament with zero wins, two defeats and a draw.



Comoros beat the Milo's charges in their final group game by 3 - 2, after the team had succumbed to a one-nil loss to Morocco in the opening fixture and a draw against Gabon in the second match.



Calls have since piled on government to ensure that the Serbian coach is sacked. Milo is on record s saying he will not quit and will lead the team past the playoff and to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.