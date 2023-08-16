Ghanaians have misconstrued my confidence for arrogance – Ken Agyapong

NPP presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that many Ghanaians have mistaken his confidence for arrogance.

Kennedy Agyapong indicated that the blunt nature of his public utterances has led to some Ghanaians perceiving that he is rude meanwhile he is just being honest.



Speaking in an interview on New day on TV3 on August 16, 2023, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central noted that he will continue to speak truth to power for the interest of Ghanaians and the betterment of the country.



“We[Ghanaians] need patriotism, honesty, and discipline in this country. If we can move this country, the situation we are in, we need somebody who will be bold to tell you to your face that what we are doing is wrong. And the moment I tell you, you say, oh, Kennedy Agyapong is rude. I'm not rude. I'm confident.



“And here in this country, Ghanaians misconstrue confidence to be arrogant. That is the challenge I have in this country. All that you are saying, everything that I've said has come to pass, it’s the truth and once I believe this is the truth, nobody can threaten me because we are serving this country and Ghana first,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong highlighted some of the policies he will implement if elected president of Ghana.

“So what I'm bringing on board, as an experienced businessman or entrepreneur, my experiences, I'll bring it to bear because I have sat down, carefully analyzed the situations and the challenges of this country. I know that there are three key areas that if we use we can change the fortunes of this country.



“That is patriotism, honesty, and discipline. Ghanaians, we are not patriotic when it comes to businesses, especially given our lifestyle,” he added.



Background



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



BS/DAG



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:









Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:







