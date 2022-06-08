12
Ghanaians hit back at Adom-Otchere for attacking Togbe Afede XIV

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere is being berated by Ghanaians for his attack on the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, over his rejection of an ex-gratia given by the government.

On Twitter, many Ghanaians have described Adom Otchere’s actions as totally tribalistic, saying that Adom Otchere will not do the same should an Ashanti King be in the position of Togbe Afede XIV. Others said the journalist was a "tribal bigot" because he was assuming that Togbe Afede XIV being an Ewe King is affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when he described the King’s rejection of the ex-gratia as political.

Also, Ghanaians are saying that the journalist has become a tool the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) uses to clean their mess. Some citizens have described Adom-Otchere as an “ignorant person who puts his stomach ahead of everything.”

Togbe Afede drew praises from Ghanaians after he rejected a GHC365,392.67 Ex-gratia for his service in the Council of State on the grounds that payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work.

Adom-Otchere, however, indicated that the action of Togbe Afede was hypocritical and politically motivated. He also accused the King of attending only 39 out of 242 days of Council of State meetings.

