Ghanaians ignorant about the power of herbs – Prophet Gabriel Twumasi

Herbs. File photo

Founder of Universal Christ Church, Prophet Gabriel Twumasi, has disclosed that Ghana is blessed with so many powerful herbs, “yet we’re ignorant about it and don’t use it to our advantage.”

He emphasized that herbs have characteristics just like humans, but the only difference is how they are able to absorb sunlight directly.



Speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘NsemPii’, Mr. Twumasi said “This shows how much power they have because they draw their source from sunlight. Fortunately for us, we have a lot of powerful herbs in Ghana because of the amount of sunlight that shines on them.”



He disclosed this is why we find a lot of foreigners coming here for our herbs to make medications.



“This is because they know how bright the sun shines here and how our herbs have direct contact with the sun,” he emphasized.

He revealed that the trick to selecting the best herbs for medication is finding the front and back of the herbs or the part of the plant where the sun shines directly.



“People refer to those parts as the unfresh parts of the herbs, but using those parts makes the medication very effective because it has fully absorbed all nutrients from the sun whiles the fresh ones haven’t,” he explained.



He also noted that not everyone is capable of working with herbs, as whoever does need to have in-depth knowledge about the kind of herbs before being able to use it for whatever they want to use it for.



“Also, you need to be in sync with the spirit of the herbs before you can use it,” he said.