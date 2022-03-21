Ghanaians in Georgia celebrate Ghana@65 under the theme: Community Building

Ghanaians at Ghana’s 65th Independence Day celebration at Georgia

Source: Kwame Boafo

All hands on deck

Ghanaians in Georgia celebrated Ghana’s 65th Independence Day in grand style at the JC Event Hall in Norcross, Georgia on March 11, 2022. The theme for this year’s celebration was Community Building: All Hands on Deck. A theme that was chosen to focus on unifying the Ghanaian community here in Georgia, is to make Ghana Council a stronger organisation.



In her eloquent address, the President of the Ghana Council of Georgia, Ms. Yvonne Horsley McCowin, highlighted the importance of reigniting the passion of the Ghana Council, to galvanize the members to contribute their time, skills, talents, and creativity to make the Ghana Council of Georgia a great organization.



Our special guest speaker, Mrs. Elaine Amankwah Nietmann, Esq. Elaine Amankwah Nietmann, a lawyer based in Gwinnett County and an immigrant from Ghana, announced her candidacy for Gwinnett County State Court Judge. As your next State Court Judge, Mrs. Nietmann will serve with justice and compassion. She will implement educational and rehabilitative programs needed to decrease recidivism and keep our communities safe.”



The event was attended by the associations affiliated with the Ghana Council of Georgia, including friends and family. The sold-out event was co-hosted by the leaders of all the various Ghanaian Community Associations.



The fun-filled event was very superbly managed by our two experienced MCs Kwame Boafo and Sylvia Annan. The music was provided by the internationally renowned DJ, Mixmaster Berto.



Based in Atlanta, the Ghana Council of Georgia was established in 2009 to serve as the gateway through which citizens and interested parties can be directed to establish links within the affiliate associations in the Ghanaian community in Georgia. The Council comprises any registered Ghanaian-based association or society in the state of Georgia, USA.

















