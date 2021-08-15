Ghanaians in Germany embark on #FixTheCountry demonstration

This comes after hundreds of Ghanaians demonstrated early August

Some Ghanaians in Dortmund, an urban area in Germany have on Saturday, August 14, 2021, hit the streets to have their version of the #FixTheCountry protest held in Ghana a couple of week ago.



An activist, named Barima Nana Yaw Buobu in a Facebook post announced their demonstration.



"Danke #FixTheCountry Dortmund, Germany Demo today...Ghana is proud of you guys...THANKS for being CITIZENS," he posted on Facebook dated August 14.

He indicated that there would be a march in some parts of the United States of America, and Europe.



"Next #FixTheCountry demo CALLING soon at the following...Washington, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Toronto, Rome, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Geneva etc etc. Together we are going to #FixTheCountry."



Hundreds of Ghanaians on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, marched through some principal streets of Accra to protest against government.



Among other things, issues they demanded government to address included the challenges of Ghanaians (rising youth unemployment, poor infrastructure in both the educational and health sectors, and high cost of living).



Some of the placards displayed had these inscriptions; '#FixOurEducation System now', 'A new constitution now', 'Justice for Kaaka' and 'If Ghana was your personal property, would you run it like this?'

















