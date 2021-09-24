Ghanaians in USA welcome Akufo-Addo with massive cheers

Some Ghanaians in US

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is in the United States to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level at the UN Headquarters in New York.

In view of his sessional address at the floor of UN to the General Assembly, Ghanaians abroad showed up at his hotel and at the Dag Hammarskjold Park to show him support as he delivers his 5th Statement to the United Nations.



This is the first year of the pandemic that the United Nations are meeting both physically and also virtually to address the world.



Ghanaians abroad are using this opportunity to say thank you to the President for how he has managed the COVID pandemic, the economy and other aspects of the socioeconomic need of Ghanaians.



During his address to the virtual edition of the UN General Assembly in September 2020, President Akufo-Addo called on the world’s rich countries to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once the research for same is completed and vaccines are manufactured.

One year on, the world has manufactured multiple COVID-19 vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, among others.



He reiterated his call for the developed world to help bridge the 2.5 trillion dollars needed for the developing world to achieve the seventeen (17) 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



As chairman of the regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), President Akufo-Addo reported on the political situation in Mali and Guinea, as well as seek the support of the UN and other inter-governmental organizations to deal with the situation in the ECOWAS sub-region.



The President also spoke about Ghana’s ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring full recovery of the economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and invite the rest of the world to come and do business in the country.