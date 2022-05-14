'Ghanaians in a tight corner'; likely national security implications - Kwamena Duncan on current hardship

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan says the country might be faced with a national security issue if nothing is done to cushion Ghanaians following recent hike in prices and transportation fares.

Ghanaians have been complaining about the rise in food and other commodities.



In addition to this, commercial transport operators across the country adjusted transport fares upwards by 20 percent as well as the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).



Inflation rate has also hit 23.6%.



Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana is requesting 148% increase in utility prices while Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has also asked for 334% increase in water tariffs.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwamena Duncan asked government and other stakeholders to find a way to make life bearable for Ghanaians.

"It's true the fuel prices keep increasing making the work of the drivers difficult; it's not easy . . . there must be a way out because currently, ECG, GWCL have brought their proposals . . . and all of these things are coming . . . the Ghanaian is in a tight corner; government and operators must have a way of cushioning the Ghanaian because they're already in a tight corner.



" . . Otherwise, we may have some national security implications . . . the National Security Minister should handle this so that it won't be like now we're shoving everything at the doorstep of Ghanaians," he added.



Listen to him in the video below:



