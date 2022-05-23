Ghanaians involved in terrorist attacks in Sahel region – Intelligence reports reveal

File photo

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says intelligence picked by the country’s national security apparatus reveals the active involvement of some Ghanaians in terrorist attacks in the Sahel region.

According to him, it has become necessary to step up education on security because of possible recruitment of Ghanaians by extremists for terrorist activities.



Addressing the media in Accra on Sunday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the National Security Ministry will be rolling out a series of advocacy campaigns to enlighten the public to be on high alert.



“As recently as the 11th of May, 2022 in Togo, about 10 military persons died as a result of one such terrorist attack. Increasingly, intelligence reports suggest that some Ghanaians have been involved in terrorist attacks in the Sahelian region.

“This signals that there has been the possible recruitment of Ghanaians by some of these terrorist groups in the West African sub-Region.



“The Ministry of National Security has authorised an increased level of awareness among the intelligence community and seeks to deepen engagement with the Ghanaian public, in line with contemporary security practices,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, has said the Ministry is on top of the situation and will do whatever it takes to ensure the nation’s security is not compromised.