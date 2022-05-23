'Ghanaians involved in terrorist attacks in Sahel region' – Oppong-Nkurmah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Ghanaians warned about a possible terrorist attack

Government to launch anti-terrorism campaign



Terrorists may already be in the country, Dr Norman



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister, has indicated that some Ghanaians are involved in terrorist attacks in the Sahel region.



According to him, this was contained in intelligence picked by the country’s national security apparatus.



Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, May 22, the Ofoase Ayirebi MP said, this has become necessary for the government to step up education on security because of the possible recruitment of Ghanaians by extremists for terrorist activities.

He said the National Security Ministry will be rolling out a series of advocacy campaigns to enlighten the public to be on high alert.



“As recently as the 11th of May, 2022 in Togo, about 10 military persons died as a result of one such terrorist attack. Increasingly, intelligence reports suggest that some Ghanaians have been involved in terrorist attacks in the Sahelian region.



“This signals that there has been the possible recruitment of Ghanaians by some of these terrorist groups in the West African sub-Region.



“The Ministry of National Security has authorised an increased level of awareness among the intelligence community and seeks to deepen engagement with the Ghanaian public, in line with contemporary security practices,” Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said.



Meanwhile, Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Coordinator, has said the Ministry of National Security is on top of the situation and will do whatever it takes to ensure the nation’s security is not compromised.

According to him, the country has robust security and intelligence architecture to deal with such matters.



He said the security agencies could not function properly without the support and cooperation of Ghanaians.



Asomani further charged all Ghanaians to be on the look for suspicious characters and report the same to the security agencies for onward action.



“We are a proud people with robust security and intelligence architecture, but it is not complete when Ghanaians are not on board with us.



“That is why we are here today to seek the support of all Ghanaians. We are not panicking, we are on top of the situation, but we need the help of everybody in our jurisdiction,” Edward Asomani stressed.