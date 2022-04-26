Ghanaians know Akufo-Addo is not responsible for all the challenges in Ghana - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said that Ghanaians are aware President Akufo-Addo can not be blamed for all the challenges they are currently facing.



According to Gabby, Ghanaians are more interested in seeing how the Akufo-Addo led government gets the country out of these current economic hardships.



“... regardless of the struggles that people are going through right now, Ghanaians also know that they can’t blame the president and his government for all of it… they want to see how well the government performs in alleviating the struggles that they are going through and preparing the country for the future,” asaaseradio.com reports.

Also, the NPP stalwart said that even though historically parties leading the government are elected out every eight years the NPP has what it takes to break this record.



“I’ll say that every government breaks down after eight years historically. The NPP has what it takes to cross the eight.



“They (Ghanaians) will ... look at the alternative and once they look at the alternative and they know that the alternative is the same, they look at how the government has managed the crisis and they look at who the NPP’s candidate is and what he’s saying that will be an addition, will also bring something fresh because, regardless the fact that you’ve been part of the government and you’ve been given the mandate as the next president, we expect that you come with your fresh ideas,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Economic Intelligence Unit, in its five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, said that the opposition party, National Democratic Congress, has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general elections.



The report indicates that the government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is faced with numerous challenges, including unemployment, an economic downturn, and corruption among others which will fuel citizens' sentiments against the governing party.