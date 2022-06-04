Ghanaians lack understanding of Akufo-Addo’s governance – Musah Salahudeen

Newly elected Upper East Regional Youth Organiser of NPP, Salahude Musah

Newly elected Upper East Regional Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Salahudeen Musah has suggested that the majority of Ghanaians are ignorant about the successes and achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a build-up to election 2024 which has triggered discussion over the possibility of the ruling party to ‘Break the 8’ by winning the next election amidst raging harsh economic conditions, the former Deputy National TESCON coordinator and now Upper East Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP believes that one factor that is threatening the victory of the party is the lack of understanding of the success stories of their administration.



While serving notice that the youth wing of the party under his command will in the coming days commence a campaign ahead of the election, he noted that there is some lack of understanding on the part of the people that need to be addressed.



“I have said on other platforms that my victory as the regional youth organiser marks the extinction of NDC in the Upper East Region. We are going to begin and I’m going to set the ball rolling. I have met my youth organisers and we are starting work next month. We are not going to wait until it’s time for elections. We are starting the work now,” he said on A1 Radio in Bolgatanga monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He stated further that “President Akufo-Addo has done so much and very well across the country but the case is that people do not understand the nature of our government and that is what I am going to meet the people to make sure that they understand and feel it”.

Musah Salahudeen prior to his election as Regional Youth Organiser was caught in social media and political frenzy for describing his contenders as people who were fit for lower-level elections. His comments were described by a section of party followers as denigrating.



However, he has described the controversy as negative propaganda against him.



Musah Salahudeen polled 144 votes to beat off his contenders in the region executive elections. His closest contender Hannah Agana got 72 votes.