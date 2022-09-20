Ghanaians living abroad, children from 6-15 yrs to get Ghana Card

Executive Secretary of the NIA, Professor Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah

The Executive Secretary of the NIA, Professor Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, has said the NIA would begin the next phase of registration which allows Ghanaians living abroad to acquire their Ghana Card.

Children from the ages of 6 to 15 years will also be considered for the exercise.



"The authority is facilitating collaboration with Ghana's embassies and high commissions around the world to register all Ghanaians resident outside the country.



"Registration and issuance of smart cards to Ghanaians between the ages of 6 and 15 will start from December 2022 or early January 2023, and the NIA intends to register approximately 1.5 million children in this age bracket," Graphiconline.com quoted the NIA boss as having said.



He also revealed that plans are in place for Ghanaians in prisons and other places of detention to be considered during the registration.



He said the dates for the registration would be put out at the right time.

"When all modalities on these two phases of registration are finalised, the NIA will put out the commencement dates".



Meanwhile, the NIA boss has said that as of September 15, 15,826,148 Ghanaians had been issued their Ghana cards.



He said a total number of 17,109,627 people had been registered since the exercise began in November 2017. He added that 161,007 cards had been issued to non-citizens in the country.



He said 1,283,479 cards remained uncollected for various reasons, including some needing updates, others unable to locate their collection points, and others were also not showing up to collect them because they "feel they have no need for them now".



