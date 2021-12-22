Ghanaians losing respect for parliament over recent fights – Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Fisticuffs in Parliament over E-levy

Parliament adjourned indefinitely



2022 budget tagged as controversial, chaotic, and confrontational



A former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has revealed that Ghanaians are losing respect for parliament following the persistent chaos in parliament.



According to him, the Members of Parliament must devise new ways to express their dissent rather than exchanging blows on the floor of parliament.



“It appears that the sanctity, dignity and respect for parliament are waning in the eyes of the general public due to the fact that parliament is descending into the arena of chaos and it is very concerning. I am troubled. There ought to have been a better way of expressing dissent,” he said as reported by citinewsroom.

Inusah Fuseini recommended that for a lasting solution between the minority and majority side in parliament the house should seek the assistance of eminent persons to serve as mediators.



“Parliament should be looking at setting up some eminent persons who will command the rest of both sides, who can talk to both sides to ensure that there is always decorum on the floor of the house. The leadership of parliament should be looking at the possibility of bringing in a third party. What we saw in parliament shouldn’t be encouraged,” he said.



The former MP was speaking at the back of recent chaos that have ensued in parliament during sitting.



On Monday, December 20, 2021, there was a scuffle in parliament during the voting on the government’s E-levy bill.



The fight ensued when MPs were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.

At the time, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding, stated that he was stepping down to vote so, the Second Deputy Speaker should take over.



The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when he was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.



In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.



The house was then adjourned to Tuesday, December 20, 2021, after calm was restored.

At Tuesday’s sitting, both the majority and the Minority agreed the house should be adjourned to January 18.



The Majority said the adjournment will allow cooler heads to prevail.



But the First Deputy Speaker ruled that the House has been adjourned Sine Die.