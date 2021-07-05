Ghanaians love sensational, bad news too much – Kofi Akpaloo absolves media

Founder of Liberal Party of Ghana(LPG), Kofi Akpaloo

Ghanaian politician, the founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana(LPG) Kofi Akpaloo has observed that Ghanaians have developed an interest in reading sensational and bad news.

He disclosed that it is the reason the media is taking advantage of and giving them sensational and reports of bad occurrences to the neglect of issues centred on the development of the country.



Speaking about the happenings in Ejura, he disclosed that the media would have been moving from church to church to report on things if it was the case Ghanaians abhorred the bad news served them by the Ghanaian media.



“Ghanaian media trumpet bad news. If it had to do with what is good they would have assigned reporters to the various churches to report from. Those consuming the news are always interested in consuming bad news and the media has observed that it sells better. If you go on social media and they disclose that government has secured an amount for roads, bridges and others no one would be interested but if it is bad news, everyone would want to read”, he revealed on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

It would be recalled that Mohammed Ibrahim, a known member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)and activist against the failure of the NPP, was found badly beaten and left to his fate in front of his house. He later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, provoking massive protests in the town of Ejura.



Before his killing, Kaaka used social media advocacy to expose ills and the lack of government action in the Municipality of Ejura Sekyeredumase.



He had allegedly received threats from persons suspected to be aligned to the NPP and loyal to the current Municipal Chief Executive(MCE), who was at the receiving end of Mr Kaaka’s criticism and activism on social media.