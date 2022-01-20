Ghanaians must apologize to Kwasi Nyantakyi - Captain Smart, Adom-Otchere

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former GFA president

Black Stars exit 2021 AFCON at group stage

Government summons GFA for crunch meeting



Anas documentary blamed for downward spiral of football



Following the exit of the Black Stars from the ongoing African Cup Of Nations in Cameroon, the verdict on what went wrong continues to be discussed across different perspectives.



Among the football fraternity, on the streets and on social media with perhaps the most consequential being a meeting between government and the Ghana Football Association slated for Friday, January 21, 2022.



One name that has come up strong is that of the former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi. After the Black Stars lost, some people on social media ascribed classed the showing as an offshoot of an investigative documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Number 12.



The documentary’s biggest outcomes were suspension of football related activities and the forced resignation of Nyantakyi, the then-GFA president.

Two high-profile journalists are backing the position of people who say Nyantakyi, whose time as GFA boss brought considerable successes especially for the Black Stars was given a raw deal and deserves an apology.



Onua FM/TV’s morning show host, Captain Smart whiles speaking on the January 19 edition of his programme submitted: “Ghanaians, we should go and apologize to Kwesi Nyantakyi. Ghana should go and apologize to Kwesi Nyantakyi, afterwards, Mohammed Polo is alive



“Let’s call Mohammed Polo and members of his team who won the AFCON years ago and have yet to be compensated by the state,” he added recalling that Polo had in recent times appeared on his show to lament the mistreatment that he and his colleagues have been subjected to.



Good Evening Ghana show host, Paul Adom-Otchere, made a more definitive link between the documentary and the abysmal outing of the senior national team in Cameroon.



“You got excited by number 12. Everyone got excited and now the results are out. The result of it is that your football is where it is today. The Black Stars go to the AFCON and they are beaten by Comoros islands. They’ve been defeated by Comoros Islands, three goals.



“Ghana has conceded 3 goals. People were writing to FIFA sack him, sack him. Someone put out a documentary and people were happy that he has been caught.

“They pulled him down. Do not be deceived, whatever a man soweth, that’s what he will reap. I know it’s controversial but I’m saying it without fear or contradiction that what happened tonight is as a result of what we did with Kwasi Nyantakyi”, Adom-Otchere earlier said on the January 18, 2022 edition of his show.



The Black Stars failed to beat Comoros Islands in their final group C encounter on January 18 to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the AFCON tournament.



They lost by three goals to two with skipper, Andre Dede Ayew, receiving a red card in the opening exchanges of the game.



They were evicted from the tournament while the nation's hopes of ending a forty-year AFCON trophy drought continues.