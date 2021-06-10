Ghanaians must be educated on immunities and privileges of MPs – Annoh-Dompreh appeals

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has appealed to the public relations directorate of the Ghana Parliament to ensure that the Ghanaian populace are enlightened on the privileges and immunities of lawmakers.

According to him, it has become necessary for the public to be made aware of their privileges in order to clear some misconceptions about members of the august house.



Annoh-Dompreh diffused assertions that members of parliament always seek preferential treatment and seek to jump the law in the name of being MPs.



“But I think that the Public Relations department of Parliament as a cooperate entity, will have to take the matter up. We cannot continuously be happier to be talking about this and also, educating the public,” he said.



“That is not the case. It is the case of respecting the provisions of our constitution and also reflecting the true jurisdiction of the law,” he said.



His comment was a reaction to a caution by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin that members of the house must not abuse privileges they are entitled to.

The Speaker advised MPs that their immunity had limits and charged them to make themselves available to court proceeding when necessary processes of service are adhered to.



“Hon. Members, it is in this regard that I must bring to your attention, the fact that the immunity enjoyed by the Speaker, members of Parliament, and Clerk to Parliament are not absolute anytime, anywhere, and any day. As such, when Parliament is not in session or a Member of Parliament is not on his way to, attending at or returning from the business of Parliament, such a member may be served a court process and may appear as a witness in a court proceeding.



“It follows therefore that while Parliament is not in session or the Speaker has not certified that a Member or Clerk to Parliament is attending to the business of Parliament, a Member of Parliament may not evade service of court process or refuse to appear as a court summoned witness in a court proceeding.



"Any such act would amount to a violation of Articles 117 and 118 of the Constitution and same would not be encouraged in this House. Let me emphasise again that Parliamentary proceedings include Parliamentary Committee meetings and activities.”