Ghanaians must be responsible in protecting public properties – FOSDA

File Photo: Logo of FOSDA

The Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA), has called on Ghanaians to be responsible in the protection of public properties in the country.

Speaking to UniversNews, the Programs officer for FOSDA, Mr. Ali Ibrahim called for the education and sensitization of Ghanaians on the importance of maintaining such properties.



"We live in a society where everybody thinks that this is the responsibility of this person or the responsibility of this institution, neglecting the roles and responsibilities invested in us. We should have a strong institution that is supposed to ensure that these things really work well.



If you talk about the key people that are indiscriminately selling across areas that they are not supposed to do, what has been the environment that has been created for these individuals to enjoy that sort of economic benefit? Are there places for them to go and have that alternative work that they can do? These are all questions we should be asking ourselves,” he said.

Mr. Ali Ibrahim also called on the government to introduce innovative ways of strengthening institutions to enforce laws that speak against the destruction of public properties



"We need innovative ideas from the government to come in and make sure that that gap is filled and give institutions the strength to be able to enforce some of these laws and that is how we have some of these impunities in our systems.



The society will move the way we want until some of these things are trashed out, we might not be able to have a balanced environment for us to be able to investigate and ensure that people that are flouting these rules are brought to book,” he added.