Ghanaians must know cost of Akufo-Addo’s travels – Herbert Krapa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and President Akufo-Addo

Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapah, has reiterated calls for the travel costs of the president to be made known to all Ghanaians.

For him, it will be in the interest of transparency for such details to be published.



The Government Spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs said since this is a demand made by a section of the Ghanaian public, it should be met.



He was answering a question posed by Tamale North Member of Parliament Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini during his vetting on Tuesday, June 15.



MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa last week filed an urgent question in Parliament, raising alarm about the expenses in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent oversea travels.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo now charters luxurious private flights from one of the world’s most expensive rental firms for his travels, most recently to France, Belgium and South Africa.



But Mr Krapa indicated that such a demand should be a matter of course for all other presidents.



“I think in the interest of transparency, I made the statement that any demand on the government to publish how much is spent in terms of the president and his entourage and the president, not just His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but any president and how much is spent on president’s trip outside, I believe it is matter that should be made public to the Ghanaian people.”