Ghanaians need more education on the dangers associated with explosives - Theophilus Dzimega

The explosion razed down many houses

Explosion destroys buildings, stores at Apiate

17 people killed in explosions at Apiate



The mining company should have done risk assessment, Engineer



Mining Engineer and lawyer, Theophilus Dzimega, has said people need more education and sensitization on the risks associated with explosives and other compulsive materials.



He made this observation in connection to the recent explosion that happened in Apiate in the Western region which led to the loss of many lives.



Speaking to Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast show, he said, “We as a nation and the mining industry have not educated our people on the dangers associated with explosives and other compulsive materials, so you’ll see a fuel tanker travelling and see motorcycles around it overtaking anyhow, if we had proper education and sensitization, people would know what to do”.

He believes the mining industry has a huge task ahead in coming out with a report on the incident and how to prevent a recurrence.



He also mentioned that the company transporting the explosives should have followed the appropriate measures and done a risk assessment to ensure that the communities they are passing through are not endangered in any way.



“However, as a company, they should have done proper risk assessment themselves to understand the risk associated with transporting the explosive from their point of manufacture to their point of delivery”.



