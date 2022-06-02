Ghanaians no longer listen to wisdom from politicians, they chase money – Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo, 2020 presidential candidate for the LPG

The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo has opined that most Ghanaians do not pay critical attention to wisdom from politicians or listen well to their campaign messages but rather chase money to vote for them.

It has been widely alleged that most delegates take bribes from aspirants to vote for them during elections.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Percival Kofi Akpaloo said, ”For those who are enlightened, they do not need someone to give them money before they will vote for them, but there are people who will vote for someone because of GHC10 or GHC20. This is because there are some people who are okay to get GHC10 or GHC20 because he or she may not know the importance of election.”



Recounting his votes for the 2020 elections, he said the LPG had about 8000 votes, adding that they paid nothing to anyone.



However, Mr Akpaloo accused the NPP of paying bribes to many Ghanaians who voted for them during the 2020 elections irrespective of their campaign message.



“If you tell me there was no money involved, it will worry me. Can you say the delegates who went for the NPP’s regional congress did not take money? If you were there and you saw that the delegates take money to vote, you will also do same when it is your turn. When it gets to the national election, they will tell you to pay so that they will vote for you,” Mr Akpaloo added.

Meanwhile, a research he did indicated that although Ghanaians love and vote massively for the two major political parties, they also vote for the smaller parties during elections.



That, he said informed him to find out why the smaller parties were not winning the elections despite having some votes.



Mr Akpaloo again said there were no MPs from the smaller parties, attributing it to the fact that most of the MPs paid their way to win the election.



“It is about money, so today, if someone wants to be MP, he has to carry himself as though he has money, and not that he is coming to serve the country,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, he said there was still hope for Ghanaians to change from the two major political parties and elect smaller parties to lead as long as the LPG exists.