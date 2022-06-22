Ghanaians now witnessing Akufo-Addo’s deceit NDC warned about – Osei Akoto

Henry Osei Akoto is a National Organiser Hopeful for NDC

National Organiser Hopeful for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has reiterated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no blueprints for the execution of its Flagship programs.

According to him, Ghanaians failed to acknowledge the demands raised by the NDC party during the 2020 electoral race and are witnessing the deceit of the ruling NPP party.



In an interview on Happy FM, the 2020 parliamentary candidate for NDC for Oforikrom indicated that the Flagship programmes introduced under the Akufo-Addo government have yielded insignificant results because there was no intention to execute these policies.



“We were told of a 1D 1F, 1 village 1 dam, 1 constituency 1millon dollars and a lot more. Now can we ask where all these initiatives are? Where are the factories, the dams and the monies promised to our constituency to aid in development? I’ve always said and proven that the NPP never planned for these things and didn’t have any intention of fulfilling them,” he said.



“They just said them as sweet as they were for Ghanaians to enjoy without having any blueprints. The NDC as reasonable as we were asked them on several occasions how they would fulfill these promises and they only respond by saying we will all see when they got there. They were all brilliant and fantastic ideas to propose but without a proper plan and execution plan it is bound to fail,” he added

He further predicted a worse economic and social crisis if the Akufo-Addo led government fail to address the current standard of living in the country.



“What we are currently going through is a tip of the iceberg. Lorry fares will be increased in no time and that means everything is going to go up. The standard of living in Ghana is going to be so hurting and devastating for us.



"If we don’t take care worse things will face Ghana and we would barely be able to stand it. There are no jobs now in the system and our younger children are struggling to secure a job. There are now walking on the streets most of them depressed and saddened”, he stressed.