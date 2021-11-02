Ghanaians only buy from Asians and complain about our prices - Woman reveals on daily hustle in UK

UK-based Ghanaian trader, Vivian Ayim

Source: SVTV Africa

A UK-based Ghanaian trader, Vivian Ayim, has indicated that she receives less patronage from Ghanaians because most of them complain of the prices.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Matilda revealed that most Ghanaians in the neighbourhood buy from her Asian competitors. According to her, these Asian shop owners buy in bulk due to the high demand.



“One thing I’ll say about Ghanaians is we must love ourselves. The whites love themselves as well as Asians. An Asian will never buy from me. They will buy from Asian shop owners. So if Ghanaians don’t patronize us but join the Asians, then the demand will always be there,” she said.



The mother of 2 added that “because they buy in pallets, the prices are reduced for them; ut I buy in smaller quantities.”



Vivian also advised Ghanaian youth to invest monies meant for travel arrangements because life abroad is not as easy as it seems.

“If you have the right documents, then fine. Otherwise, start something with the money you will give to a connection man for papers,” she added.



