Ghanaians only see business opportunities in Ghana after travelling abroad - US-based Ghanaian

US-based Ghanaian Robert Asare-Bediako(R)

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian Robert Asare-Bediako has stated that many people often notice solutions to the countless problems in Ghana, but only after they travel abroad.

According to Robert, identifying business opportunities become easier for Ghanaians in the diaspora because they live in more developed countries and can effortlessly identify a business that will thrive in Ghana.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Robert indicated that “there is a huge gap between the development of Ghana and the USA. So the systems here make you identify the things Ghana lacks. But you won’t see it because you are used to the things there.”



Moreover, Mr Asare-Bediako mentioned that he believes the youth of Ghana can bring positive change.

“The youth will be the game-changers because the internet and social media are making them more creative. So I believe in the youth more than the elders. The mindset of our leaders hinders progress,” he said on SVTV Africa.



Robert travelled to the US in 2017 after trying to win a visa lottery for about ten years. He described his time in America has been life-changing.