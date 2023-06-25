Ghanaians, others shocked as South Florida quarantines over invasion of ‘giant’ African snails

Some Africans, including Ghanaians, have reacted to a viral video on Tik Tok that indicates that South Florida has gone into quarantine because of snails.

The video report sighted by GhanaWeb on ABC7 Chicago mentioned that neighbourhoods in South Florida, a state in the United States of America, has been put under quarantine after an invasion of giant African land snails.



According to the report, these "giant African land snails" have taken over the neighbourhood and pose a threat to the health and safety of the inhabitants.



The report also added that the snails pose a significant health risk to humans because they carry a parasite that can cause meningitis.



What got many laughing was the part of the report which said “their pointy shells are also sharp and hard enough to blow out tires if vehicles run over them.”



But reacting to this report, most Africans have pointed out that the snails are as harmless as they are delicious

A Ghanaian wrote, “lol something that will have been added to Banku and Fufu in Ghana.”



Another African wrote, “Come to Africa, snails are a precious delicacy and for centuries we haven’t had one case of meningitis as a result of eating snails. Unverified news.”



SKN/SARA