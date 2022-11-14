Ghanaians react to Anas exposé, Adu Boahen dismissal

Sacked Minister of state in charge of finance, Adu Boahen

Sacked Minister of state in charge of finance, Charles Adu Boahen is topping social media trends after he was named in a yet-to-be premiered exposé of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has revealed the Minister of State for Finance Charles Adu Boahen has been captured on tape making various implicating statements.



Among other things, the deputy minister who was being recorded by undercover agents of Anas disguised as investors said they would need just $200,000 as an appearance fee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as positions for his siblings if they are to get the vice president’s backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



Anas in a synopsis shared on social media hours before the premiere of the investigative piece dubbed Galamsey Economy said Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use them for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana.



The deputy minister along the line, is also said to have attempted to woo the supposed investors into buying bonds issued by the government of Ghana.



“But you are not allowed to buy any debt instrument? You know, we issue bonds. You know we just issued these energy bonds. Is he allowed to; can you buy bonds?” the deputy minister is quoted as desperately attempting to impress the investors who showed no interest in his suggestion.

It was based on this the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sacked his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



Following this development, some Ghanaians have been reacting on social media.



For some Ghanaians, they described Anas Aremeyaw Anas as powerful while others call for him to be prosecuted.



“Life in prison is what Charles Adu Boahen deserves. For how in the world could you commit such fraud using Bawumia's name. God bless Anas for exposing them all,” mingle_tweets said



“Anas is more powerful than the 80 MPs who want Finance Minister and his deputy sacked. Just a statement from Anas has sacked Charles Adu Boahen” papakwesi_jr shared.

Below are some of the tweets:



Excuses excuses excuses,regrets only @MBawumia this World my Brother!See how this government has now fallen on the sword of Damocles! Things fall apart, greed, ego and empty pride!Akufo ADDO’s government has come undone!!! — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) November 14, 2022



Anas is more powerful than the 80 MPs who want Finance Minister and his deputy sacked ????????????????????



Just a statement from Anas has sacked Charles Adu Boahen pic.twitter.com/eGrQiLlv8b — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) November 14, 2022



Mr. President, see how easy it is for you to fire Charles Adu Boahen, please do same to Ken Ofori-Atta, fire him too, or is it because Ken is your relative? Prove us wrong sir! — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) November 14, 2022

A hungry man stole a tuber of yam and has been sentenced to 2 years in Prison but Minister of State Charles Adu Boahen just lost his appointment after allegedly being involved in serious Galamsey Scandal. — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) November 14, 2022

????Nana Akufo Addo respect Anas Tiger Eye more than the 80 NPP MPs who called for the sacking of Ken Ofori Atta and his deputy Charles Adu Boahen ????????



The 80 NPP MPs are very useless in the sight of the president ???? pic.twitter.com/YyFqFG5DOr — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) November 14, 2022

The system is really working after Anas Exposè force the President to sack Charles Adu Boahen ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/m0ixx96BdW — ???????????????????????????? (@kwabz_tweet) November 14, 2022

Charles Adu Boahen gave up his US citizenship to become a deputy minister. No wonder his a greedy thief pic.twitter.com/OKcfWzzwxA — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) November 14, 2022

When the USD was spread Infront of Charles Adu Boahen pic.twitter.com/vedDPvnXiY — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) November 14, 2022

Bawumia is not corrupt stop tarnishing his image #Manofintegrity



Today's Trends Finance Minister Bawumia #Anas Charles Adu Boahen #CR7???? Tiger Eye pic.twitter.com/BHqluVGZ8G — Grace (@Gracetutu9) November 14, 2022

President @NAkufoAddo …Good morning Sir! Now you know why you ought to have used the Anas Principle as you promised! Now you know you should have sacked/fired Ken Ofori Atta,Charles Adu Boahen and all your now disgraced appointees at the Ministry of Finance! #KenMustGo — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) November 14, 2022

