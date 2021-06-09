Ghanaians share how long it took to get a job after National Service

Some waited as long as 4 years to finally land a job

For a lot of young Ghanaians, the last two months of National Service can be scary with no prospects of a job offer on the horizon.

While, you literarily count down the months, weeks and final days, you would be staring in the face of going to sit at home with nothing to do and no income coming in.



Finally, the day comes, National Service is over, then you’re at home.



While you try to keep your mental health in check, you have family and friends asking “what’s next?”



You have friends calling and texting to find out if you were maintained or you got a job offer elsewhere.



The period of unemployment can be traumatising, whether you were at home for a week, a month, or a year.

Ghanaians have been sharing how long it took for them to gain employment after NSS and how emotionally draining it was.



While the trauma has come to an end for some, it is still ongoing for others.



Yet, every year, a new batch of graduates complete their NSS and end up continuing the same vicious cycle, just as those who came before them.



Read some of the unemployment experiences of young Ghanaians below:





Three months wey u vex? I do 2 years fiscal! ???? https://t.co/AwPAIwI3Kv — Okofo Panfo VI (@yawanaman) June 7, 2021

Finished school 3yrs ago and I'm in my 3rd month on my 1st job ????



2yrs if unemployment after service https://t.co/BGpSdyT55H — Nimue???? (@Akuyo__) June 7, 2021

I sit house for 4 years. Chale I never go make unemployment jokes or laugh when someone else make such jokes. I know how it feels https://t.co/ML26z0Z2cW — Arctic Monkey (@thequintman) June 7, 2021

Completely understand. I had a year where I didn't work and I was at home. Had a few papers to clear as well. Was the low point of my life. And it what got to me the most was how my batchmates/friends were finishing up with their masters/getting good jobs (1/n) https://t.co/ZItFgwyxbF — Nii India (@omithehomie) June 7, 2021