Ghanaians share how long it took to get a job after National Service

Unemployment 1 Some waited as long as 4 years to finally land a job

Wed, 9 Jun 2021 Source: kuulpeeps.com

For a lot of young Ghanaians, the last two months of National Service can be scary with no prospects of a job offer on the horizon.

While, you literarily count down the months, weeks and final days, you would be staring in the face of going to sit at home with nothing to do and no income coming in.

Finally, the day comes, National Service is over, then you’re at home.

While you try to keep your mental health in check, you have family and friends asking “what’s next?”

You have friends calling and texting to find out if you were maintained or you got a job offer elsewhere.

The period of unemployment can be traumatising, whether you were at home for a week, a month, or a year.

Ghanaians have been sharing how long it took for them to gain employment after NSS and how emotionally draining it was.

While the trauma has come to an end for some, it is still ongoing for others.

Yet, every year, a new batch of graduates complete their NSS and end up continuing the same vicious cycle, just as those who came before them.

Read some of the unemployment experiences of young Ghanaians below:







