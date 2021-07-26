Ghanaians should find a second life for plastic waste – Environmentalist advises

Some cleaners at the beach

Chief Executive Officer EZOV Environment Services, Ludwig Korahie Adjakloe, has encouraged Ghanaians to get involved in plastic waste recycling.

Per his observation, plastic is the most used item for packaging globally, and it can be recycled in many ways than one can imagine.



In an interview with Dorothy Cornelius on Y107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush show, he said, “Plastic has come to stay and it’s not going anywhere so, we need to find solutions on how to recycle, use and find second lives for them.”



He noted that over 900 million plastics are produced globally yet, only 14-15% are being recycled which is not encouraging.

He believes that, although people in advanced countries are way ahead in recycling plastic waste, Ghana is making progress.



“It is not impossible, it is very possible. It just involves us working together with waste management companies like mine to turn plastic into some other useful stuff,” he said.



Ludwig believes that doing this has become easier now because, “Everybody now knows the benefits of recycling plastic. Let’s do more education, segregation, and recycling for our own benefit,” he charged.