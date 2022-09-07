Ghanaians should leave within their means - Nii Adjei Koofeh IV

Nii Adjei Koofeh IV

Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor

Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, La Shikitele (Kingmaker) and a member of the La Traditional Council, who also doubles as Supreme Head of the Nmati Abonase Division of La has advised Ghanaians to leave within their means amidst the current economic hardship.

According to him, people should be measured in their spending in order for their finances not to be affected negatively.



"In Ghana, we are complaining about the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against the US Dollar, fuel, water and electricity tariffs have been increased. We should all manage our finances to avoid problems when schools re-open and going forward".



Touching on the La Homowo Festival in an interview on MorrisTV, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV said, even though the ban on noise making and drumming has been lifted, that is not the end of the homework, another rite called Kpleshwemo would be performed on the 14th of September 2022 to customarily end the La Homowo Festival.

"Today's rite was for the lifting of the ban on noise making, during the Kpleshwemo rite, a cow would be slaughtered as a sacrifice to the La Kpa deity. A Thanksgiving service will also be held on the 18th of September 2022 to wrap up the homework activities, he noted".



He said some people were of the view that the La Homowo Festival shouldn't have been celebrated due to the demise of the La Mantse, but he said those people were ill-informed since they (the Chiefs) consulted the La Kpa deity after the demise of the La Mantse and the deity directed that the necessary rites should be performed for the Homowo to be celebrated.



Finally he expressed his profound gratitude to the Chiefs, Elders and everyone including the media who participated in the festival and appealed to them to apply the peace and unity they used in celebrating the La homowo festival to govern La now and forever.