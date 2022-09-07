0
Menu
News

Ghanaians should leave within their means - Nii Adjei Koofeh IV

WhatsApp Image 2022 09 06 At 10.jpeg Nii Adjei Koofeh IV

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor

Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, La Shikitele (Kingmaker) and a member of the La Traditional Council, who also doubles as Supreme Head of the Nmati Abonase Division of La has advised Ghanaians to leave within their means amidst the current economic hardship.

According to him, people should be measured in their spending in order for their finances not to be affected negatively.

"In Ghana, we are complaining about the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against the US Dollar, fuel, water and electricity tariffs have been increased. We should all manage our finances to avoid problems when schools re-open and going forward".

Touching on the La Homowo Festival in an interview on MorrisTV, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV said, even though the ban on noise making and drumming has been lifted, that is not the end of the homework, another rite called Kpleshwemo would be performed on the 14th of September 2022 to customarily end the La Homowo Festival.

"Today's rite was for the lifting of the ban on noise making, during the Kpleshwemo rite, a cow would be slaughtered as a sacrifice to the La Kpa deity. A Thanksgiving service will also be held on the 18th of September 2022 to wrap up the homework activities, he noted".

He said some people were of the view that the La Homowo Festival shouldn't have been celebrated due to the demise of the La Mantse, but he said those people were ill-informed since they (the Chiefs) consulted the La Kpa deity after the demise of the La Mantse and the deity directed that the necessary rites should be performed for the Homowo to be celebrated.

Finally he expressed his profound gratitude to the Chiefs, Elders and everyone including the media who participated in the festival and appealed to them to apply the peace and unity they used in celebrating the La homowo festival to govern La now and forever.

Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG