Ghanaians should rather reflect on their blessings - Clergyman

Source: GNA

Reverend Daniel Boakye-Yiadom, Resident Pastor, Gospel Light International Church, Power House Cathedral, has urged Ghanaians to rather reflect on the blessings God has bestowed on the nation.

He said, "as individuals we tend to concentrate on the setbacks of the nation, instead of dwelling and reflecting on the many blessings God has bestowed on us as a nation and be grateful to Him."



Rev. Boakye-Yiadom made the call at the Church’s Weekly Traditional Service organised as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Independence Day celebration, in Accra.



He said, “as a nation we share the same independence year with Singapore and so we might be forced to compare their level of development to ours, but we must be mindful of the fact that development is a process and we would get there some day, with the right attitudes and mindset.”



He said Ghanaians tend to forget that there were severe hardships, famine, and wars in other parts of the world, and Ghana, fortunately had enjoyed some peace over the past few years.

“Looking back on 65 years of Ghana's freedom, there hasn’t been any form of war in the country and Ghanaians should be grateful and not look down upon their nation because it lacks certain things. For the God who had brought Ghana this far has lot of plans He is yet to fulfill.”



He added that whatever happened in a person’s life was a process and a lesson to learn from.



Reverend Boakye-Yiadom noted that, “God who had delivered the Israelites from the Egyptians allowed obstacles to come their way for a reason. He did that for them to cast their minds back on what happened so that they can give thanks to Him”.



He entreated Ghanaians to be united and pray for God’s protection and guidance.