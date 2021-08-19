Ghanaians should support agenda 111 - Kofi Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has called on Ghanaians to rally behind Agenda 111 with their unmodifiable support.

Kofi Akpaloo also reiterated the government’s plans of building regional hospitals in the six new regions will boost healthcare delivery in the country



“The President’s vision of building 111 hospitals is positive. Let us support him by making sure they are built," Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Nana Agyen Berimah on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Agenda 111 initiative is part of the government’s intervention to construct 111 hospitals as a result of the outbreak of a novel COVID-19 pandemic.



The plan to construct these hospitals was first announced in a COVID-19 address by the President, months after the wrecking Coronavirus arrived in Ghana. It was touted as a giant plan to bridge the health infrastructure deficit the country was grappling with.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said: “This project will naturally go across three budget cycles”.

“So, allocations have been made across the various budget cycles in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for what the government of Ghana is bearing”, he noted.







Out of the projected US$17 million for each district hospital, US$12.88 million will cater for civil works, with about US$4 million going into equipment required.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah noted that “contractors for the projects have been secured, with the first set beginning work this week.”