0
Menu
News

Ghanaians support ‘senseless’ songs - US-based Ghanaian artiste

Nyaami And Musician Guy .png DJ Nyaami and US-based Ghanaian artiste, Mr. Ampossible

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian artiste, Mr. Ampossible has stated that some Ghanaian music lovers support ‘senseless’ songs more than the ‘good’ songs.

Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, the Afrobeats artiste indicated that he released ‘nkwasia nnwom’ to “address the type of songs Ghanaians support nowadays.”

“Not to say all the artistes produce ‘nkwasia nwom’ (literally translated as stupid’ but it's an ongoing conversation. We think such songs blow up quickly, but ‘good’ songs take time to reach the people,” he told DJ Nyaami.

Mr. Ampossible referred to AY Poyoo’s hit single ‘Goat’ as a ‘senseless song.’ According to him, most artistes are aware that the songs are not ‘good’ songs, but they release them anyway.

“As musicians, we know when we write ‘nkwasia nnwom,’ but that's what the people like. The market wants it, and we have to make money. So my song is not about the artistes but the consumers who listen to such songs,” he added.

Mr. Ampossible is an award-winning artiste who has gained several nominations in the Ghana Music Awards and Ghana Music Awards, USA. He has over 30 songs to his credit.

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I still hate Suarez - Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch
Why Ghanaian footballer chose Qatar over Black Stars
Alan-Bawumia ticket is ‘rubbish, childish symbolism’ – Kwesi Pratt
Fire all striking workers, replace them with military – Prof. Adei
Kalsoum Sinare: The gorgeous wife and children of former Black Stars player Tony Baffoe
Jojo Wollacott reveals best friend in Black Stars
Please buy Ghana – Kofi Bentil ‘begs’ Elon Musk
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner