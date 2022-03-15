Ghanaians take to social media to lament hike in fuel prices

Fuel currently sold at GHC8.490 per liter

Fuel prices are currently unstable

COPEC hints at further increment in fuel price



One may have noticed irregular price hikes in products on the food market alongside other products and services.



Paramount amongst them is the skyrocketing hike in fuel.



The inconsistent price of fuel seems to have taken a toll on motor and vehicle owners since they have to pay more in order to use their cars.



Some vehicle owners have hinted at alternative options – resort to public transport – should there be further increments.

Some people have taken to Twitter to share their frustrations on the increasing hike in fuel prices.



Some Ghanaians could not hide their anger as they unleashed a huge part of it on the ‘economic messiah’, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Pump price currently stands at GHC8.490 at some private fuel stations.



Meanwhile, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that Ghana is not the only country facing such difficulties.



According to him, fuel prices must go up due to rising crude prices.



Read how Ghanaians are lamenting below

Having a car in Ghana is important but ever since fuel prices went up, I understand why the Old Testament people used to walk.???? — NUNGUA SHATTA WALE???? (@ShattaChelsea) March 14, 2022

While fuel prices skyrocket, the cost of riding a bike stays the same.



Better alternative tho. Thanks to Addo D and Bawumia#FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/dvc5H9zrHE — #GetABin (@GetABin) March 14, 2022

Testing mic 1,2... testing mic 1,2... Bawumia, Over.



We all dey inside. ✌ pic.twitter.com/ZAaHufHYml — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) March 14, 2022

Everything in Ghana keeps rising; temperature, fuel prices, price of foodstuffs, exchange rate, etc. Everything apart from salaries. — ???????????? ???????????????????????????? (@calibre_live) March 9, 2022

Fuel prices up again. The gallon of petrol is now sold @42.45 Ghana cedis



Clap Akufo-Addo and Bawumia for adding more e-wahala on Ghanaians. pic.twitter.com/4IKXQ1hFyK — Musah Abattoir (@AbattoirMusah) March 11, 2022

Fuel prices to go up by Wednesday, National Service Personnels haven't gotten 3 months allowance, Government workers haven't been paid, Health workers bleeding, name them.... and Addo D hasn't heard anything?



There is something wrong!! pic.twitter.com/YeUYyuMSsv — DEK360Ghana (@Dek360Ghana) March 15, 2022

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has projected fuel prices to hit GHS 9 per litre by the close of March.



Looks like there is no end in sight to the country's fuel price hikes. — StatsGH (@StatsGH) March 2, 2022

“When in doubt [about the strength of macroeconomic fundamentals of an economy], observe the exchange rate”.



~Alhaji Bawumia pic.twitter.com/LJa7L4dGTe — Citizen Kay (@Citizen__Kay) March 14, 2022

Fuel price is going higher & higher bt transport fare is very low.. Uber and bolt need to increase the fare. @Uber @bolt #Ghana #FuelPrice pic.twitter.com/7dXHSx0Eji — Lynn Dickcissel® ???????????????? (@Rans4Dyckson) March 15, 2022

Right now living in Ghana is like living in a hell. No proper planning from the leaders, price of fuel has been skyrocketed, and the so called leaders sit down unperturbed. Looking at the way this country is going, the bad leadership is of this government is annihilating us — Qwami (@SweetQwami) March 15, 2022