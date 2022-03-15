7
Ghanaians take to social media to lament hike in fuel prices

Fuel Pump Distin Fuel currently sold at GHC8.490 per liter

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fuel prices are currently unstable

COPEC hints at further increment in fuel price

Fuel currently sold at GHC8.490 per liter

One may have noticed irregular price hikes in products on the food market alongside other products and services.

Paramount amongst them is the skyrocketing hike in fuel.

The inconsistent price of fuel seems to have taken a toll on motor and vehicle owners since they have to pay more in order to use their cars.

Some vehicle owners have hinted at alternative options – resort to public transport – should there be further increments.

Some people have taken to Twitter to share their frustrations on the increasing hike in fuel prices.

Some Ghanaians could not hide their anger as they unleashed a huge part of it on the ‘economic messiah’, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Pump price currently stands at GHC8.490 at some private fuel stations.

Meanwhile, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that Ghana is not the only country facing such difficulties.

According to him, fuel prices must go up due to rising crude prices.

Read how Ghanaians are lamenting below

















