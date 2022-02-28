Ghanaians to celebrate Ghana’s Independence Day at One Love Concert in London

Emmanuel Smith and OJ of ‘Adom Ne Odo’ are some of the artistes performing

Source: Sponsored

The Independence Day of Ghana is a national day celebrated by Ghanaians at home and in the diaspora to remember the Heroes of Ghana who led the country to attain its independence on 6th March 1957.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, community activities have stalled for more than two years, leading to social disengagements. It is in this light that the International Praise Centre and Aldersbrook Baptist Church, led by The Rev. Dr. Claude Halm-Adjepong, have put together a community gospel concert dubbed the “ONE LOVE CONCERT”.



The initiative is aimed at bringing together Ghanaians in London for an evening of hope, community spirit, and inspiring musical presentations from UK-based Ghanaian gospel musicians.



In an interview cited by this portal, Rev. Dr. Claude Halm-Adjepong, lead pastor for IPC and Aldersbrook Baptist church, said “It is important to get together as a community for important occasions as Ghana’s Independence to celebrate God’s goodness that has kept our nation and preserved our community”.



The Event Coordinator for the ‘One Love Concert, ’ Daniel Dadson, commented on the gospel artistes who have been invited to ignite the evening with electrifying ministrations.



“We are excited that we have a good blend of established and emerging UK-based gospel musicians who gladly accepted to be on the bill for this concert”.

The evening will see performances from the evergreen gospel lyricist OJ of ‘Adom Ne Odo’ fame, the sensational Emmanuel Smith of THE VOICE UK, gospel songbird Alice Mckenzie, prolific worship leader Checko Ankrah in addition to UK-based Ghana gospel new entrants KK Mensah and Ruth Appiagyei. There will be other surprise ministrations for the night.



The One Love Concert will be hosted at the multi-purpose Wakefield hall in East London, 72 Katherine road, Eastham E6 1 EN on Saturday 5th March 2022 from 5 pm.



This event is an initiative of the International Praise Centre and Aldersbrook Baptist church with sponsorship from Akwantupa by Enterprise Life, Pentecostal Credit Union UK, Starz Jewelry, Hot Digital FM UK, and PayAngel money transfer. Ghanaians back home will be able to join the event live on Facebook. YouTube, GX Radio online, and Class Radio.



Tickets for ONE LOVE CONCERT are FREE and available on Eventbrite.



International Praise Centre Aldersbrook Baptist Church is a multicultural diaspora church based in London with a mandate for the Transformation, Restoration, and Elevation of individuals, families, and communities.