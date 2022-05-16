'Ghanaians today are learning' after Akufo-Addo sweet talked them into office - Mahama

John Mahama and Akufo-Addo

John Mahama speaks to leading Ugandan channel

Mahama touts contribution to infrastructure



Mahama expresses interest to contest in 2024



Former president John Dramani Mahama, has touted his record in terms of infrastructure development when he served in the high office of president.



According to him, Ghanaians will bear testimony to his contributions six years since he left office.



In an interview with Ugandan channel, NBS TV, the National Democratic Congress' 2020 flagbearer said Ghanaians were learning their lessons after voting him out in 2016.



"If you ask Ghanaians today to assess my four years as President, they will tell you there was a lot of transformation in the country, especially in the field of infrastructure," he said.

He alluded to voters having been sweet talked into voting him out and the fact that citizen were learning.



"When someone new comes along and sways the people with sweet talk, and you are voted out, you let them learn. And Ghanaians today are learning," he told host Samson Kasumba.



Mahama addressed a wide range of issues in the interview from his time as president, through to his time out of office and plans to recontest in the elections.



He poked government's borrowing spree which he said it had nothing to show for even as the country sinks further into crisis and a debt.



Earlier this month, he delivered a lecture on the state of the nation dubbed "Ghana At A Crossroads," in which he slammed government on a series of issues - from economic mismanagement, abuse of democratic institutions and the promise to repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) if elected in 2024.



