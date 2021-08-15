Ghanaians urged to be cautious of new Marburg virus

Marburg virus

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has cautioned Ghanaians against the new Marburg virus disease due to a confirmed case in Guinea.

The rare but highly infectious Marburg virus disease was detected in a patient who died on August 2, in Guinea making it the first case of the Ebola-like virus in West Africa.



A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency has said.



Marburg virus is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and can then be spread from human to human through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people or surfaces and materials contaminated with these fluids.



It said the symptoms begin abruptly, with a high fever, severe headache, and malaise. Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic signs within seven days.



Case fatality rates have varied from 24 per cent to 88 per cent in past outbreaks depending on virus strain and case management, it said.

It said there were no vaccines or antiviral treatments to treat Marburg: however, there are treatments for specific symptoms that could improve patients' chances for survival.



It urged all regions, districts, and health facilities to initiate preparedness and response plans for Marburg.



"All Regional and District Public Health Emergency Management Committees should include Marburg on their agenda".



"Additionally, regions, district health facilities, port health units at all border posts particularly along the Western border and all landing beaches to heighten surveillance for Marburg using the standard case definition attached" it stated.



It said Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has the capacity for the confirmation of Marburg virus so samples from suspected cases must be transported there.

It reminded Ghanaians and residents in Ghana on the need to protect themselves from the disease.



The preventive measures for the Marburg virus include Avoiding contact with body fluids (such as urine, saliva, sweat, faeces, vomit, breast milk, and semen) of people who show any of the symptoms above.



The public is hereby advised to practice hand hygiene: frequent hand washing with soap and under running water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.



Do not handle items that may have come in contact with an infected person's body fluids, avoid contact with dead bodies, including participating in funeral or burial rituals of suspected or confirmed Marburg cases, it advised.



It again urged Ghanaians to seek medical care immediately (nearest health facility) if one develops a fever (body temperature 38°C or above) or other symptoms such as severe headache, fatigue (feeling very tired), muscle pain.

Vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, or unexplained bleeding or bruising, it said.



It reminded the general public that under no circumstance should public or private transport be used in transporting a suspected Marburg case.



"But rather call for support from the District Director of Health Service of respective Districts, Municipalities or Metropolis for the transfer of such persons to a health facility", the statement said.