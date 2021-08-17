Ghanaians urged to cultivate maintenance culture

Mr Adjei-Ntim delivering an address to attendees of the launch

Mr. Kofi Adjei-Ntim, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GRATIS Foundation, has appealed to Ghanaians to help protect and maintain state properties, so as to prolong their lifespan.

Mr. Adjei-Ntim said Ghanaians, especially those at the helm of affairs, should consider those properties as theirs and protect them so that it would be beneficial to future generations.



He said it was immoral and unacceptable to handle those properties with scorn just because it is for the state, and not an individual.



He made these statements at the launch of Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Project at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.



Mr. Adjei-Ntim, who was a former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kadjebi, said he felt sad and disheartened, when he saw state structures deteriorating with no or little renovation.



The former DCE said a well thought-out office renovation could turn one's existing office into a comfortable working environment that keeps employees happy and motivated.

Mr. Adjei-Ntim, who chaired the function, said routine renovation could also provide better security and offer a healthier and more efficient living environment.



He also thanked KOFIH for the provision of Toyota Hilux Pick-up to the Kadjebi District Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



Madam Rebecca Justine Abena Okyerewa Okyere, the Oti Regional Operations Manager of NHIA, said KOFIH’s impact on the healthcare delivery of the country was tremendous and could not be underestimated.



She said “Kadjebi is for all, so let’s support health staff to achieve results”.



She said residents of the District must be interested in the improvement of health facilities in their communities by supporting their maintenance.

Madam Okyerewa Okyere also called on parents to advise their children; especially the girl-child not to engage in early sex, so as not to ruin their lives to compound their poverty cycle.



She said early initiation of sexual intercourse placed adolescents, particularly females at an elevated risk of being involved in an unplanned pregnancy, acquiring of HIV, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and other negative social and psychological outcomes.



Madam Okyerewa, who was also the first NHIS Scheme Manager for Kadjebi District, said teenagers were also at a higher risk of death due to pregnancy-related complications.